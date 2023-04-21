23 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for the killer of a 26-year-old lady at Adum, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti region.

Maame Adwoa, the deceased, was shot multiple times on Thursday night allegedly by her boyfriend, whose name has been given as Tony a.k.a Tagor.

According to an eyewitness, there was a heated argument between the two moments before the incident as the alleged boyfriend of the deceased had accused her of cheating.

“At first we thought he was an armed robber, then we heard Maadwoa mentioned Tony’s name and pleading with him not to kill her because she hasn’t cheated on him,” the eye witness said.

“But he wouldn’t listen. He shot her six times. The police before picking her body retrieved 5 empty shells; they retrieved one more shell later,” the eyewitness narrated.

Meanwhile, a brother of the deceased said he prevented the sister from seeing her boyfriend that night but to no avail.

“For a very strange reason, I was preventing my sister from meeting her boyfriend that night, but she just ignored me,” he disclosed.

The police are currently gathering relevant information to hunt down Tagor, who is now a fugitive.