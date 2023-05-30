1 hour ago

The swift intervention of police officers prevented family members of a deceased 26-year-old, who was allegedly killed by her police inspector boyfriend, from physically assaulting the suspect at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

The agitated family members who went on rampage attempted to get hold of the suspect to physically assault him.

The chaotic scenes at the court premises on Tuesday compelled the security operatives to lock the court as officers conducted a thorough search inside the court upon suspicion that family members of the deceased may be armed.

Due to the disturbing scenes at the court, the case is yet to be called.

26-year-old Victoria Dapaah also known as Maa Adwoa was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on 20th April 2023 at Adum, a few meters away from her house.

During the first court hearing, the suspect confessed to committing the act but insisted that it was not his intention to kill “his lover.”

Appearing before the court for the second time after being on remand, some family members of the deceased created a scene as they tried attacking the suspect upon seeing him in court.

Source: citifmonline