Kumasi set to become Ghana’s energy powerhouse

By Yaw Opoku Amoako May 10, 2026

Ghana’s second city is being repositioned as the country’s industrial energy nerve centre, with the government pressing ahead with a raft of power generation projects that are set to pump more than 1,000 megawatts of electricity into the middle belt.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor made the declaration during a working visit to Electricity Company of Ghana staff in the Ashanti Region on Friday, May 8, 2026, painting a picture of a city on the cusp of a major transformation — not merely as a commercial capital, but as a strategic anchor for Ghana’s industrial energy future.

“Kumasi is becoming not just a commercial hub, it is becoming an energy industrial hub. Very soon, we are going to have more than 1,000 megawatts situated here in Kumasi. So it’s a strategic location,” he told staff.

The projects underpinning that ambition are already taking shape. Mr Jinapor outlined four key developments driving the expansion: the 350-megawatt AKSA Power Plant, the 110-megawatt CENIT facility, the 250-megawatt AMERI Power Plant, and the 380-megawatt ARVENSIS Energy Project.

Taken together, the installations are designed to sharply improve electricity reliability across the middle belt, ease pressure on the national grid, and create the conditions for accelerated business and industrial activity in Kumasi and its surrounding areas.

Work at the Anwomaso thermal plant is among the projects the minister highlighted as particularly significant to improving supply in the region.

The push comes as Ghana grapples with mounting pressure on its power infrastructure — a combination of rising energy demand, industrial growth ambitions, and persistent concerns over generation capacity and grid reliability that have tested successive administrations.

On the distribution side, ECG Managing Director Ing. Kwame Kpekpena moved to reassure businesses and residents that upgrade works already underway across the Ashanti Region would be delivered on time.

“I assure our stakeholders that ECG is on course to complete the works they promised to complete within three to six months in the region,” he said, adding that further projects aimed at delivering stable, uninterrupted power to homes and enterprises are also in the pipeline.

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