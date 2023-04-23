2 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a police officer who is suspected of shooting and killing a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.

Following the shooting incident, the suspect went into hiding and a special police operation was launched to track him down. The operation according to the police eventually led to the suspect's arrest on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect is currently in police custody and will be presented before a court of law to face justice. The Ghana Police Service has assured the public that they are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case.