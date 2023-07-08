2 hours ago

The vibrant capital city of the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, has been chosen as the venue for the highly anticipated 29th Ordinary session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress, set to take place on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The Executive Council of the GFA recently convened and unanimously agreed that the Congress would be held at the prestigious Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology in Kumasi.

Over the years, the Ashanti Region, and particularly Kumasi, has demonstrated unwavering support for the Black Stars and other national football teams.

This decision to hold the Congress in Kumasi is a gesture of appreciation from the Association to the passionate football fans in Asanteman, while also serving as an encouragement to others to embrace the GFA's rallying call to "Bring Back The Love" for the beautiful game.

The Ashanti Region has a longstanding reputation for its football prowess, even predating the inception of football leagues in Ghana.

Additionally, Asante Kotoko SC has achieved remarkable success both domestically and on the African continent, further enhancing the region's football legacy.

The forthcoming Congress will be graced by the presence of the Honorable Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth & Sports, as well as other esteemed personalities from the Ashanti Region.

Their attendance will undoubtedly add significance to the event.

All delegates set to participate in the Congress have received the Convocation, which includes the agenda, activity report, audited accounts, and any other pertinent documents.

All members of Congress have confirmed their participation and have appointed delegates, ensuring a fruitful and successful 29th session of Congress.

The 29th Ordinary session of Congress is scheduled to commence promptly at 9:00 AM, signifying a momentous occasion for the Ghana Football Association and all football enthusiasts alike.