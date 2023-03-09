3 hours ago

Some vehicles were submerged in flood waters at Anloga Junction in Kumasi while scores were stranded following a downpour on Wednesday evening March 8, 2023.

The rains initially caused the Anloga Junction to the Adum section of the main Kumasi-Accra highway to flood which then spread to the other side of the road.

Occupants in vehicles and passersby were left frustrated and were unable to cross due to fears of being drowned.

This led to heavy vehicular traffic on the stretch.

Some stranded commuters who spoke to Citi News called on the relevant authorities to urgently address the perennial issue.

“The whole place is flooded, look at it, we cannot even cross due to the traffic jam. We are stranded here, look at the taxi over there the driver cannot drive through the waters. Government needs to do something about this situation.

“I want to move to the other side of the road and board a car to Aboabo, but I’m trapped here. The government should put measures in place. When you talk about leadership they say you don’t respect, but the MCE, DCE all of them will come and see this, but nothing will be done about it,” one of the stranded pedestrians said.

Another said, “what’s happening here now is even sad, because we have so many big men over here, DCE, KMA Boss, MCE, MPs and whatever. This has been happening for a very long time, and they are supposed to have solved it once and for all. People are stranded here and don’t know how to get to their various homes unless they sleep here or return to where they are coming from.

“When you go abroad, there’s a way the waters pass through. The big men travel outside the country, and they see all that. They get their votes during elections from Ashanti Region. After voting, they turn their backs on us. They are worrying us here, crossing is a problem for me, it’s very bad,” another pedestrian complained.

Meanwhile, portions of the New Kejetia Market also got flooded as a result of the rains.

Source: citifmonline