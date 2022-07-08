4 hours ago

Popular Kumawood actor, Ogyam Barima, has invoked curses on famous Kumasi-based National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist, Appiah Stadium.

If readers would recall, the Kumawood actor was spotted in a video with swollen eyes and a battered face accusing Appiah Stadium of instigating an attack on him at COP Kofi Boakye’s sister’s funeral in Kumasi.

According to Ogyam Barima, he has summoned the NDC activist to God and swore that Appiah Stadium would be struck dead by thunder.

He threatened to stop worshipping God should he leave Appiah Stadium unpunished.

“I have summoned Appiah Stadium to God and I know God will surely deal with him. I have no one to fight for me but he will never go scot-free. I will stop worshiping God if he fails to punish Appiah Stadium with his thunder. If I report the case to Police, Appiah Stadium will lie and go scot-free but God’s curses never fail,” the Kumawood actor said in an exclusive interview with Naa Atw33 on Ambassador TV.

Ogyam Barima noted that he is sure his attacker was employed by Appiah Stadium because his attacker is a known close friend of the NDC activist.

He said, “the guy who came to beat me at the funeral is Appiah Stadium’s best friend but now Appiah Stadium is lying that he doesn’t know the guy. God’s punishment awaits Appiah Stadium.”

Reacting to the allegations levelled against him, Appiah Stadium challenged the Kumawood actor to report the issue to the police.

He said, “If Ogyam has a case and evidence against me, the right thing to do is to go to the police and make a formal complaint against me.”

Appiah Stadium believes that Ogyam’s incessant allegations against him are a calculated move to defame and tarnish his image.