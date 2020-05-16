1 hour ago

Reports reaching us indicate that Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosua, has been killed through road accident at Nsuatere on the Berekum-Sunyani road.

According to the reports, the 43-year-old actress, who was riding her motorbike, was knocked down by a Hyundai taxi when the driver was overtaking.

he taxi driver with car registration number, BA 1293-18 is in police custody and he is expected to be put before court on Monday.

Senior brother of the deceased, Augustine Boateng, who confirmed the incident to us, said the Sunyani police are investigating the matter.

Mr Boateng said her sister was among the Kumawood acting group which recently did a video call on COVID-19.

Watch her video below:

Source: Adomtv