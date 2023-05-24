2 hours ago

Vice President of Imani Africa Bright Simons has reacted to the results of the just-ended by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

In his view, the results show that Ghanaians remain ‘dogmatically’ partisan.

In a tweet just before the official results were announced on Tuesday, he said “Contrary to the pre-elections analysis of the likely results in the Kumawu parliamentary by-elections which had focused on the strengths of the individual candidates, it is clear that Ghanaians remain dogmatically partisan. The ruling party seems to be headed for a clear victory.”

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Kumawu by-election Ernest Yaw Anim has won the elections.

He polled 15,264 votes to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Kwesi Amankwah, and the two other Independent Candidates.

Kwesi Amankwah managed 3,723 votes while Kwaku Duah (1) had 2,478 votes with the other Kwaku Duah had 62 votes.

Below is the full certified results

Ernest Yaw Anim (NPP) – 15,264 (70.91%)

Kwasi Amankwah (NDC) – 3,723 (17.29%)

Kwaku Duah 1 (Ind) – 2,478 (11.51%)

Kwaku Duah 2 (Ind) – 62 (0.29%)

Total valid votes – 21,527

Rejected – 204

Total votes cast – 21,731

Registered voters – 34,790

Turnout – 62.46%