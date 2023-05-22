2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Manhyia South and Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, alias NAPO, has pleaded with electorates of the Kumawu Constituency, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold, not to vote against the party in the May 23 parliamentary by-elections.

NAPO’s plea comes after residents of Kumawu vowed to vote against the NPP because of the lack of development in their communities despite the fact that they have always voted for the party in past elections.

The energy minister, who was speaking to some residents of Kumawu, employed them to vote for the NPP candidate in the by-elections because the party needs numbers in parliament.

“I beg you don’t disgrace us, don’t disgrace us. We will build the roads; we will fix your lights,” NAPO, who was in the company of NPP bigwigs including the party’s national chairman, Stem Ntim, said in Twi.

“We want you to vote for us, so we can continue the good works we are doing,” he added.

Background:

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared the Kumawu Constituency seat vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Philip Basoah.

Speaking on the floor of the House on March 31, 2023, the Speaker said “… we formally communicated to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of this unfortunate demise of our colleague which has led to the occurrence of a vacancy in the House.”

The official communication was sent to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) on March 31 by the clerk of parliament in accordance to Section 3 of the Republic of Ghana Amendment Act 1996 ACT 52.

The EC subsequently set Tuesday, May 23, 2023, as the date for the primaries.

The by-election will be contested by NPP’s Ernest Yam Anim and NDC’s Akwasi Amankwaa and two independent candidates who have the same name, Kwaku Duah.

Watch NAPO’s remarks in the video below: