The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei (Kumchacha), has explained the reason for his absence at the funeral rites of the late father of Ghanaian female actress, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa alias Schwarzenegger.

The funeral rites of Afia Schwarzenegger’s father held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, saw the attendance of several Ghanaian celebrities .

Kumchacha who was absent in an interview on Oman Channel has emerged to explain that he chose not to attend the funeral because no invitation was extended to him.

According to Kumchacha, the decision to stay away from the funeral ceremony attended by some big names in the country was out of self-respect.

“I respect myself that’s why I didn’t come. I am saying I respect myself because if someone is hosting a party, engagement or a wedding, and the person brings you an invite, it gives you confidence. Even before you get there a seat will be reserved in your name. But when a person is hosting a programme and you attend without an invitation, it doesn’t auger well. I am old and so if you invite me for an event, I will honour it. But when you don’t invite me, I won’t come,” he stated.

Nonetheless, Kumchacha during the interview said he will make a donation to the bereaved actress at a later time for the loss of her father.

Kumchacha however condemned Afia Schwarzenegger for publicly disclosing the amount donated to her by some individuals.

“The one thing she did that I am not happy with is how she came out. There are some big personalities that you don’t have to disclose their donations,” he said.

Afia in an appreciation video after the funeral, listed the names of some individuals who donated to her. Among the personalities she mentioned was the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

According to the actress, the Chief of Staff paid for the importation of a coffin for the burial of her father and also donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 for the funeral.