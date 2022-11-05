3 hours ago

In the midst of economic hardships fueled by high inflation rates, some Ghanaians have dedicated today, November 5, 2022, to demonstrate in demand for better living conditions.

The organizers noted that this is to send a "strong message" to the government to act in order to relieve Ghanaians of the challenges they currently face.

They also called for the resignation of the leadership of the country.

Addressing a news conference in Accra on Friday ahead of the demonstration, Nii Ayi Opare, Spokesperson of the Economic Fighters League and a member of the Organisers of the “Kume Preko” demo, charged protestors to engage in a peaceful exercise.

“Tomorrow’s demonstration is going to be a peaceful one and I want to place on record that, the youth of Ghana are law-abiding and peace-lovers. No one has to look far from the three main demonstrations under the ‘fix the country’ banner. All three that we’ve had were peaceful and without any incidents with the police or without.

“To those few elements who are planning to use this demonstration to cause trouble, to engage in any violent activity whatsoever, this is not the space for you, indeed, you will be routed out on your own and handed over directly to the State institutions to take proper action against you,” he said.

Protestors would converge at the Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 0700hrs, and march through the 28th February Road to Farisco Junction and then through the Liberia Road to Independence Square.

Martin Kpebu, the Lead Organiser, also said, “It’s clear to you, I mean from the hardship we are all suffering daily, that this country is in an economic quagmire. We’re falling into a deep crater as a result of the reckless borrowing and other forms of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo."

“We are dying. Citizens are dying, citizens can’t afford food, citizens are starving all because of mal-governance by President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb