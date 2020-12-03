2 hours ago

Four budding musicians who are famed for being part of the originators of Kumerica have teamed up to produce a song aimed at trumpeting the need for peace before, during, and after the December 7 presidential and parliamentary polls.

Kizo Dripz, Naa Sei, Tony Dath, and Rapper Abaaze say it is imperative for all to cherish and protect the peace the country is enjoying and avoid any actions that could put the enviable trait into jeopardy.

In the song titled 'Asomdwoe', an Akan word translated as 'Peace', the musicians propagate the dos and don'ts at polling stations as communicated by the Electoral Commission and encourage electorates and the general public to heed in order to avert any commotion.

"We want peace; Kumericans are for peace," they chorused.

Presidential and parliamentary elections have been held in Ghana since multi-party democracy was established in 1992. On December 7, Ghana goes to the polls again to elect a president and parliamentarians who will lead the country and constituents in the next four years.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while John Dramani Mahama is the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The rest are Christian Kwabena Andrews, Ghana Union Movement (GUM); Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Conventions People’s Party (CPP); Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party (GFP); Henry Herbert Lartey, Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP); Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress (APC); Percival Kofi Akpaloo, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG); David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera, People’s National Convention (PNC); Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku, Progressive People’s Party (PPP); Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, National Democratic Party (NDP); and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent Presidential candidate.