5 hours ago

The case of the Police Constable accused of shooting a driver to death over transport fare at Kuntunse Satellite, near Amasaman has been adjourned to September 24.

General Constable Smith Gyekyi is being charged with the murder of one Stanley Ahadzi.

Appearing before an Adabraka District Court, Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Apewah Achana told the Court that investigations were underway and prayed for more time.

“We are yet to complete investigations and forward the docket to the office of the Attorney General,” the Prosecutor told the court.

Twenty-five-year-old Constable Gyekyi’s plea has been reserved by the Court although he was legally represented by his Counsel, Mr John Agbotey, in court.

The Court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye appealed to the family to exercise restraint as they pursued justice for their relation Stanley Ahadzi, now deceased.

The Trial Judge told the family members that the Police would have to complete their investigations and forward the docket to the Attorney General for advice and a Bill of Indictment.

The Judge said after the Bill of indictment had been prepared, committal proceedings would be conducted.

She therefore urged the family to follow up on the matter and desist from peddling any falsehood.

The facts as read out in court are that on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at around 0400 hours, information was recovered from the Police control room that a male adult had been shot at the frontage of Koans Estate in Satellite Kuntunse, near Amasaman.

Prosecution said Deputy Superintendent of Police Adamu Muniru, Adjen Kotoku Crime Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, the Night Monitoring Officer, and the case investigator Leticia Asiedu arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old adult named Stanley Ahadzi lying down dead in a supine position with blood oozing from his head.

According to prosecution, Gyekyi, who was using his private car with registration number GW 5459-21 for commercial purposes, picked up Esther Owusua from Ablekuma Joma to Koans Estate Kuntunse Satellite around 0300 hours on the same day.

The Court heard that while on their route, Owusua, a witness in the case, got lost and contacted Ahadzi (deceased), who agreed to meet them at the Koans Estate gate.

When Ahadzi arrived at the Koans Estate gate, a quarrel ensued between him and Gyekyi about the fare charged.

“In the course of the argument, Gyekyi got annoyed and pulled his sidearm, gave a warning shot and later shot Ahadzi to death,” the Prosecution said.

Gyekyi then reported himself to the Amasaman Divisional Police and was detained.

The prosecution said Gyekyi admitted the offence during investigations.