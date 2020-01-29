15 minutes ago

Ghana Footbal Association president Kurt Okraku has called for support to end hooliganism in Ghana football, reiterating the Association's eagerness to walk the talk.

Okraku said the association is ready to stamp out hooliganism from football-related activities in the country, a phenomenon that has marred the beauty of the Ghana's football industry.

The Association has already punished Kumasi Asante Kotoko over hooliganism at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The move comes after supporters of Asante Kotoko accused officials of biased refereeing during a home game against Berekum Chelsea.

Attempts by policemen on duty to quell the incident resulted in one Kotoko fan being hit by a live bullet.

The FA's disciplinary committee reacted promptly by imposing a five-match home ban on the Kumasi club.

"The FA has launched a clampdown on hooliganism, following the sad incident at the Baba Yara sports stadium in Kumasi," FA president Kurt Okraku told media on Monday.

He added: "We respectfully urge all and sundry to support this campaign so we can take hooliganism out of our sport."

Okraku, who took over as FA president last October, expressed concerns that if such incidents were not curbed, they would discourage people from attending matches and kill interest in the sport in Ghana.

He added the FA would work hand-in-hand with law enforcement bodies to deal with perpetrators of violence at league centers, with clubs also set to face sanctions.