During the official launch of the Women's Football Strategy, Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for his instrumental role in laying the foundation for the development of women's football in Ghana.

Okraku took the opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate all the previous leaders who have contributed to the growth of women's football in the country.

He specifically highlighted Nyantakyi's dedication and commitment to the development of the women's game.

In his speech, Okraku recognized and commended all those who have invested their time and expertise in nurturing women's football. He emphasized the significant contributions made by these individuals, which have paved the way for the current success and progress of women's football in Ghana.

"The last batch of my thank you goes to all my predecessors who laid the foundation for the Women's game and took interest in the development of Women's football and those who invested their time and knowledge in Women's Football. The list can go on and on but the very last one is Kwesi Nyantakyi," Okraku expressed.

Women's football in Ghana began to gain prominence in the 1990s with the emergence of notable teams such as Post Ladies, La Ladies, Fabulous Ladies, Mawuena Ladies, and Ghatel Ladies, among others. These teams played a pivotal role in elevating the profile of women's football in the country.

One significant achievement for women's football in Ghana was the qualification of the national senior women's team, the Black Queens, for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 1999, making them the first African team to do so. The Black Queens have since participated in ten editions of the Africa Women's Cup of Nations, finishing in third place on three occasions.

Ghana's success in women's football extends to the youth level as well. The country proudly holds the distinction of being the first African nation to win a bronze medal in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. This remarkable feat was achieved in 2012 when the Black Maidens secured a 1-0 victory over Germany in the third-place playoff match.

Furthermore, Ghana has consistently made an impact in the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup, having qualified for the tournament in six consecutive editions, demonstrating the country's commitment to nurturing young talent in women's football.