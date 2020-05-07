2 hours ago

Veteran football administrator, Kofi Manu aka Blue Boy says that Ghana Football Association President (GFA) Kurt Okraku is a good leader but has surrounded himself with yes men who cannot give him good counsel.

He says the Kurt Okraku situation is akin to his predecessor Kwasi Nyantakyi who surrounded himself with boot-lickers who could not advise him.

Kofi Manu has been a staunch critique of the Kurt Okraku administration accusing them of committing too many elementary mistakes in the past.

“Kurt is not a bad leader but he has been surrounded by bad people. Nyantakyi had the same people around him which caused him”, the football administrator told Vision 1 FM.

Former GFA boss Kwasi Nyantakyi was accused on numerous occasion for surrounding himself with bad people who could not tell truth to power and always praised him when it was glaring he was on the wrong path.

Many have blamed Nyantakyi's downfall as GFA boss to surrounding himself with bad people who could not offer him good counsel.

Kurt Okraku as voted in October last year and has lasted barely six months on the GFA hot seat.