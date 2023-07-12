2 hours ago

President Kurt E.S. Okraku’s ambition to seek a second term in office has received a massive boost following an endorsement by two football chiefs in the country's football fraternity.

It comes after the Chairmen of the Western and Greater Accra regional Football Associations, Simon Ehomah and Samuel Aboabire, respectively, gave an added boost to the country’s football governing chief’s bid to extend his term.

The GFA President recently made his intentions public to stand for re-election during the 29th Ordinary Congress of the Association, in Kumasi.

In a race he emerges as a firm favorite, the blurb from the 2 astute regional football leaders comes as an added push.

The endorsement was made during a radio interview following the climaxing of the Western Regional Division 2 Middle league. Addressing the success of the tournament, Simon Ehomah the Western Regional FA boss highlighted the positives of his regime and directed a chunk of praise to Kurt Okraku for the role played in all this.

According to him, much won’t have been achieved without the help of the current GFA boss.

“All that I’m doing has been made possible because of Kurt (Okraku). So I will plead with all the premier and division one league clubs to rally behind him and support him,” Mr Ehomah told West Gold Radio in Takoradi.

He went further to throw his unflicnhing support to the GFA boss, a move that was supported by the Greater Accra RFA Chairman, Samuel Aboabire.

“I vehemently declare my backing for Kurt(Okraku),” Simon Ehomah said.

Mr Aboabire quipped,”If you are for Kurt I am for Game Changer”. Kurt Okraku is dubbed the ‘Game Changer’ a slogan championed while camoaignign for election in his first term.

Simon Ehomah cited the good works accomplished under the Kurt E.S Okraku administration despite being faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenging situations.

He touted the GFA President’s down to earth but hardworking nature and believes these are leadership traits.

“He is really working hard.He is humble and offers a listening ear to almost every stakeholder. He is readily available whenever we call on him to suggest changes to help the game grow,” he concluded.

The GFA is yet to announce a date for the elective Congress which will determine the retention or otherwise of Mr Okraku as its leader.