5 hours ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, expressed his disappointment at the Black Stars' inability to clinch the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, highlighting their collective aspiration to bring the trophy home.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Okraku acknowledged the significant investment of energy and resources into the tournament, underscoring the team's unsuccessful outcome.

"Our hope, our dream was to bring the cup back home. It didn't work out, and we can't be disappointed enough," lamented Okraku.

Despite the setback, Okraku maintained an optimistic outlook on the future of Ghanaian football, citing the GFA's proactive efforts to introspect and implement strategic decisions for the sport's advancement.

"Management and technical decisions have seen us reflect on our work as a team. To reflect on what policies to help bring back the love and glory for the country," explained Okraku.

Highlighting football's unifying role in Ghanaian society, Okraku emphasized its capacity to bridge diverse backgrounds and foster national unity.

"Football is the sport that unites our country Ghana. It is the sport that has brought us together. It is the sport that has brought religious and people from varied backgrounds together," he remarked.

Acknowledging a period of introspection within the association, Okraku disclosed ongoing efforts to evaluate performance and identify areas for improvement.

"It's been a reflective period for us, and we have to be decisive and take far-reaching decisions that will impact positively on the game," added Okraku.

Okraku's sentiments come in light of the Black Stars' early elimination from the AFCON tournament, prompting scrutiny and calls for reform within the GFA.