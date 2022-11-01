1 hour ago

Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kurt Okraku has lashed out at former Black Stars player Joe Addo for what he terms distasteful comments against part-time Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The former Ghana International questioned why Ghana will head to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a part-time coach and not a full-time one in an interview on GH One TV.

Otto Addo who is currently the Black Stars coach is also an assistant coach at German side Borussia Dortmund.

A livid Kurt Okraku reacted to Joe Addo's comments at the legends dinner over the weekend branding them negative and that the team will shine in Qatar.

"A few days ago, I listened to Joe Addo. And please pass on the message to him. He is a member of the FA. He serves on one of our committees. His negative comment is not for the good of the sports. I'm saying that his negative comment is not good for the sport. Our Black Stars will shine at the World Cup," he said while addressing ex-Black Stars players at the GFA's dinner with the Legends held on October 29, 2022.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.