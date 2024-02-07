5 hours ago

In response to the recent incident of journalists booing players at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku expressed his hope that such behavior would become a thing of the past.

During the Black Stars' 2-2 draw against Mozambique, which ultimately led to their elimination from the tournament, Ghanaian journalists voiced their frustration by booing the players when they were reluctant to fulfill their duties at the mixed zone.

Addressing the matter at the Meet the Press event in Kumasi, Okraku acknowledged the disappointment felt by Ghanaians and journalists alike due to the team's early exit from the AFCON.

"While I share the pain of every Ghanaian over the poor performance of our Black Stars at the AFCON, I also empathize with my fellow journalists whose opportunities were curtailed due to our premature elimination," Okraku stated.

However, Okraku emphasized that he does not condone the act of booing players. He reminded journalists of their role to support and report on the national team positively.

He further highlighted the consequences of such behavior, noting that the incident has prompted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to consider imposing fines on Ghana.

"This singular act has activated CAF in finding ways of imposing fines on Ghana. It was a regrettable incident," he added.

Okraku concluded by urging everyone to reflect on their actions and strive to uphold the reputation of Ghana, emphasizing the importance of exhibiting good behavior and avoiding actions that tarnish the country's image.