41 minutes ago

Kurt E.S Okraku, the incumbent President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially submitted his bid to seek re-election for another term to lead the governing football body for the next four years.

Having triumphed over strong competition in October 2019, Kurt Okraku aims to continue his vision of propelling Ghana football to the highest echelons of success.

Addressing the press after filing his nomination on Friday, August 11, Kurt Okraku emphasized his commitment to the development of Ghana football.

He believes that the sport is experiencing an upward trajectory under his leadership and expressed his confidence in leading the nation's football to even greater heights.

"Ghana football has suffered, Ghana football has struggled but is currently on the rise, and I can assure you that Ghana football is currently in safe hands, and I am that person," he affirmed.

Kurt Okraku also highlighted his willingness to collaborate with other football administrators, even those from opposing viewpoints, to collectively elevate Ghana football to its rightful place.

"Most administrators trust in my vision and we need to work together to achieve that higher height. My hands are open to other minds to make our football better," he added.

In a social media post, he further stated, "Following the constitutional requirement of our football regulations, I have successfully filed my nomination to run for a second term in office. Good luck to me #GameChanger as my determination to change the game continues."

As Kurt Okraku seeks another term at the helm of the Ghana Football Association, his determination to drive positive change and elevate the sport in the country remains steadfast.