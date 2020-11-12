59 minutes ago

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has challenged players of the Black Stars to step onto the pitch and fight for Ghana. He said this on Wednesday, when he visited the team ahead of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium.

The Black Stars are seeking to maintain their high flying start to the qualifiers on Thursday when they take on the North Africans.

“First, is to thank all of you for coming. Because we all know the circumstances that has confronted not only the world, but ourselves as individuals. All of us as individuals, had the option to stay away but you guys have decided to come for Ghana.

“I thank you. This journey started some months ago with the game against South Africa and we exited this premises as victors. Tomorrow all of us have an opportunity to continue with that success story.

“I believe we have enough quality here, to make us proud tomorrow. I know you guys have sacrificed a lot but tomorrow is the day to show to the World that your sacrifice means a lot. It is possible and tomorrow let’s go onto the pitch and fight.

“We have no bullets, but we have our feet, we have our heads. Let’s go onto the pitch and fight and let’s make history together. I thank you so much. I wish you guys the best of luck and May Almighty God see us through tomorrow “President Simeon-Okraku added

Ghana will take on Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday in a match day three encounter scheduled for 16: 00 GMT kick off.