2 hours ago

Former Eastern Regional Referees Secretary, Nicholas Dwomoh has lauded the President of the Ghana Football Association(GFA), Kurt Okraku for taking very good care of referees since he assumed office last year.

The new regime has implemented a lot of innovative schemes to cushion referees including increasing their allowances for matches and agreeing a sponsorship package with STC Coaches Limited.

It will see referees from the Premier League and Division One League offered 50% discount on their travels for games next season.

A new refereeing structure has also been implemented to try and streamline the activities of refereeing and introduce modern trends in the job.

Speaking in an interview with Asamankese based Nkunim Fm, he applauded the current regime for doing far better than his predecessor.

“In fact Kurt Okraku's administration is doing very well for the referees. Under the previous administration led by Kwasi Nyantakyi, there were so many things that happened”, the retired FIFA referee said in an interview with Nkunim FM.

“They (Nyantakyi's administration) were supposed to do lots of things for the referees but they didn't... and since Kurt Okraku took over the mantel we've seen different approaches to some of his administrations.

“Lots of professionalism are seriously happening in the industry, Courses coming up for the referees etc...I will rate Kurt Okraku's administration 60% as far as referees are concerned” he added.