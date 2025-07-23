2 hours ago

The Kusasi Chief of the Ashanti Region and Chief of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, Abdul-Malik Azenbe, was tragically shot and killed by unknown assailants on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at his home near the Asawase F-line community center.

Eyewitnesses report that two men arrived on a motorbike around 8:40 p.m., with one armed with an AK-47 rifle. The gunman opened fire on the chief before fleeing the scene.

Azenbe, who had been enskinned as Kadi Naaba just three months prior, was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, visited the family in the evening and assured them that a full investigation would be conducted to bring those responsible to justice.