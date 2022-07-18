2 hours ago

The former National Treasurer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, who was seeking the National Chairmanship position, has congratulated the newly elected National executives of the party.

He pledged his unflinching support for the new executives led by the party's new Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, and promised to continually and assiduously work for the NPP to emerge victor in the 2024 elections.

Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah contested in the NPP National Chairman race during the party's annual delegates conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022

Read full statement below:

I thank you for the support and love during our recent Annual Delegates Conference.

Although I did not achieve my goal of becoming National Chairman of our great party, I have great respect for your choices and wholeheartedly accept the outcome of the process.

I congratulate and pledge my unflinching support for the newly elected National Executives led by Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim.

I will continually work for our great party's victory in 2024.

May God Almighty protect and grant you travelling mercies as you return to your various destinations.

Long live the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

KWABENA ABANKWAH- YEBOAH

BY THE GRACE OF GOD