3 hours ago

Flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has praised the recent meeting between former President Akufo-Addo and the party's presidential aspirants, calling it "frank," "open," and "productive."

Mr. Agyepong highlighted that the gathering, held on Tuesday, October 21, at the former President’s residence in Nima, Accra, helped set clear boundaries for a fair and united internal contest ahead of the January 2026 primaries.

The closed-door meeting brought together all five NPP flagbearer hopefuls and senior party officials in what was described as a cordial and constructive effort to foster unity within the party.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV on Wednesday, October 22, Agyepong emphasized that the meeting allowed each aspirant to express their views and concerns openly. He noted that it reflected a genuine commitment to dialogue and internal cohesion.

“Everybody had the chance to speak, so it was very open and very frank. Some tough things were said. It was an in-camera meeting,” he explained.

The former NPP General Secretary also highlighted the valuable guidance provided by former President Akufo-Addo, who, drawing from his vast experience, encouraged the aspirants to maintain discipline and respect throughout the campaign period.

“He was using his experience to try and draw some boundaries for us,” Agyepong said. “We should try and operate within some parameters. That will make it easier for us to work together because eventually, one of us will become the victor," he said.

While Mr. Agyepong expressed optimism about his own prospects in the upcoming primaries, he stressed that party unity should remain the ultimate goal.

The meeting, which also featured former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, and Ken Ohene Agyapong, was attended by senior party officials, including Council of Elders Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyemang, Acting National Chairman Danquah Smith Buttey, and General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Former President Akufo-Addo urged the aspirants to focus on ideas and policies rather than personal attacks, stressing that unity and a transparent process would be crucial in positioning the NPP for success in the 2028 general elections.