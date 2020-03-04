47 minutes ago

Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has slammed politicians who benefited from GETFund scholarships meant for the brilliant but needy students.

“When something is wrong, it is wrong,” Kwabena Agyepong told Evans Mensah on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Tuesday.

He indicated such acts are not aiding to build a positive image of politicians in the eyes of the electorate.

His comments follow a performance audit report submitted to Parliament by the Auditor-General which revealed MPs, government appointees, children of ministers among others benefitted hugely from a scheme otherwise meant for the needy.

The likes of Procurement Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who is also the MP for Dome-Kwabenya is listed the report to have enjoyed some $12,800 in allowances with $17,004 in tuition fees for a conference she attended at the Harvard Kennedy School.

MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has since called MPs and government appointees who took the monies be made to refund them.

Political discourse

Mr Agyepong, who is now the Executive Director of the Ghana Institution of Engineering also slammed the violent political discourse by politicians in Ghana.

According to him, attacks by politicians on one another can only go a long way to hurt every politician.

He said vile language that politicians use on each other on morning shows, for instance, are not necessary, adding you can have good discourse and disagree without being violently disrespectful.

Speaking on his return to politics, Mr Agyepong who was suspended as General Secretary of the then opposition NPP for “working against the party’s chances” of winning the 2016 elections indicated his return is certain.

“I am too young to leave politics,” he said, adding he is still a member of the NPP who pays his dues. He said he was only suspended from his then position “a mandate that has expired,” and not suspended from the party. Source: myjoyonline.com