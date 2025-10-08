1 hour ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyepong, may face disqualification from the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, scheduled for January 31, 2026, following reports that he failed to pay the mandatory development fee required during the nomination process.

Sources within the party indicate that the vetting committee’s report, submitted on Tuesday to both the National Council and the National Executive Committee, noted Mr. Agyepong’s non-compliance with this key financial requirement. While the party has not yet issued an official statement regarding his status, his eligibility remains uncertain.

Despite this development, a party circular sent to all aspirants, including Mr. Agyepong, confirms that balloting for positions on the ballot paper will proceed on Friday, October 10.

Delegates of the NPP will vote on January 31, 2026, to elect a flagbearer to lead the party into the 2028 general elections. So far, five candidates have been cleared to contest:



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President and 2024 Presidential Candidate



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former MP for Assin Central



Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, former Minister of Education



Dr. Bryan Acheampong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture



Kwabena Agyepong, former General Secretary of the NPP

Should Mr. Agyepong be disqualified, the field would narrow to four contenders vying for the party’s presidential ticket.