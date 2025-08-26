5 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyepong, has officially filed his nomination to contest in the party’s upcoming presidential primary, making him the first aspirant to do so.

The internal election, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, 2026, will determine the NPP’s next presidential candidate for the 2028 general elections.

Mr. Agyepong’s early filing signals the start of what is expected to be a keenly contested race, especially as the party expands its delegate base. His move comes on the heels of a major update to the NPP’s voter register known as the party "album" which now includes a broader range of stakeholders.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 26, the Presidential Elections Committee announced that additional categories of delegates will now be eligible to vote. These include former party executives, ministers, Members of Parliament, MMDCEs, TESCON leaders, and current and former executives of external branches.

Registration for these newly eligible delegates is ongoing and will close on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Party officials say the expansion is intended to promote inclusivity and ensure a more representative delegate base as the NPP prepares to select its next flagbearer.