Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has opened up about the lifestyle of his polygamous father.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr Agyepong narrated that, his father after returning to Ghana in 1962, had babies with five different women.

Among the five women, Kwabena Agyepong disclosed was a woman who initially served as a teacher and caretaker to him and his siblings.

"My father came back to Ghana when he finished his law studies in 1961...My mom came with him to birth me in 1962...My father after settling back in Ghana, my mother was stenographer. She schooled at Piedmonth College in London, so she went back to finish her studies. She came back every year to meet a new baby mama and a child for my father...My father had babies with five other women aside my mother..."

"My mother loved going back to the States, so she kept going to and fro Ghana. A woman who used to take care of us eventually became my father's new wife. Her name is Auntie Comfort. She was our teacher," he told the host.

The former General Secretary of the NPP also detailed the interesting story of how his father met his mother through a family friend.

"My mother is called Margaret Agyepong. I was told my father was a friend to the uncle of my mother. During my father's visit to his friend's house, he used to see a young lady sweeping the house. So he became interested in her. Those days, when my father was abroad studying law, my mother was put in a ship. she was very young. She was around age 17 or 18. She was shipped to Liverpool to marry my father. They gave birth to 5 kids, 2 in Liverpool and 3 in Ghana."

Kwabena Agyepong has announced his intentions of contesting for the flagbearer position on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

Source: Ghanaweb