14 hours ago

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and presidential hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has strongly dismissed a publication circulating online that attributed disparaging comments about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to him.

The report, first published by Opera News, claimed Agyepong had described the Akufo-Addo administration as the “worst in Ghana’s history.”

According to the platform, the remarks were allegedly made during an interview on Asempa FM.

Rebuttal and Clarification

In a swift response, Agyepong issued a statement labeling the report as “baseless, malicious and deliberately misleading.”

He clarified that his most recent appearance on Asempa FM was on July 29, 2025, following the official launch of his NPP flagbearership bid. At no point during that engagement, he stressed, did he use the words attributed to him by the online portal.

“This is the third time I have seen fabricated reports from this outlet,” he said. “I want to assure the NPP fraternity and the public that I have never described President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government in such terms. I am guided by principles of respect and decorum in political discourse.”

Concerns Over Misinformation

The veteran politician expressed disappointment at what he called a “disturbing trend” of misinformation being peddled in Ghana’s media space.

He warned that such fabrications not only damage individual reputations but also have the potential to sow division within political parties at a time when unity is crucial.

Agyepong urged Ghanaians to disregard the false publication, describing it as a calculated attempt to derail his campaign message, which he insists is grounded in “truth, integrity, and service.”

Call for Accountability

He further called on media regulators and professional bodies to take stronger action against online portals that thrive on clickbait and sensationalism at the expense of ethical journalism.

According to him, fake news, if left unchecked, undermines public trust in the media and weakens Ghana’s democratic processes.

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a seasoned politician and engineer by profession, served as NPP’s General Secretary from 2014 until his suspension in 2015.

In recent years, he has staged a political comeback, positioning himself as a unifier within the party as the NPP prepares for the 2028 elections.

His campaign emphasizes integrity, discipline, and restoring public confidence in leadership.

For this reason, he sees the fake reports as attempts to distract him from articulating his vision for the party and the nation.

“No amount of false reporting will derail me from my mission to serve Ghana,” he affirmed.