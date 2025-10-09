3 hours ago

The Communications Director for Kwabena Agyepong’s campaign team, Paul Abdul Rahman Issah Dowuona, has reaffirmed the former General Secretary’s commitment to contesting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer race, despite ongoing controversy over a GH₵4 million development fee.

Speaking on The Citiuation Room on Channel One TV on Thursday, October 9, 2025, Mr. Dowuona said Mr. Agyepong remains firmly in the race and has not been disqualified, contrary to reports circulating online.

“The issue regarding this GH₵4 million payment, he has made it clear that in principle he is against it. The party has made its point, and they are saying that they have to pay that amount.

"At vetting, he was asked, and he made his position clear, and even at the vetting, he committed that if it were about a development fee, he would commit to contribute substantially to the development of the party when the need arises. His issue has always been that it shouldn’t be a prerequisite for contesting the flagbearership of the party.”

Mr. Dowuona added that the matter is being handled internally within party structures, and until there is an official announcement from the party stating otherwise, Mr. Agyepong remains a valid contender.

“Whatever it is, we are dealing with it internally, and so as far as you have not heard anything from the party officially that he has been taken out of the flagbearership race, it means that we are still in it. We are not going to make a view and cry about it in public. Whatever the issue, we will litigate and place it in the internal mechanism of the party,” he added.

He also confirmed the campaign team’s readiness for the balloting process, scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025.

“As it stands, take it from me, as the director of communication, that we are still in the race. Tomorrow, God willing, we are going to go for our balloting,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, sources within the party have confirmed that the vetting committee’s report, submitted to the National Council and National Executive Committee on Tuesday, October 7, noted that Mr. Agyepong had not yet fulfilled the GH₵4 million fee requirement.

Nonetheless, the campaign team has dismissed claims on social media suggesting that Mr. Agyepong has been disqualified from the upcoming NPP primaries due to non-payment of the fee.