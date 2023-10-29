3 hours ago

Kwabena Boateng was the hero for Legon Cities in their slender victory over Dreams FC at the El Wak Stadium on Sunday.

It was a tightly contested game that seemed to be heading for a draw until the Legon Cities player struck.

Legon Cities FC emerged victorious in a closely contested match against Dreams FC with a final score of 1-0.

Kwabena Boateng, who has been in excellent form since joining Legon Cities, netted the winning goal in the 33rd minute. T

his loss on the road further compounds Dreams FC's struggles this season.