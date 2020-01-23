2 hours ago

It has emerged that police are vigorously looking for Dr Kwabena Duffuor Snr, founder of now collapsed uniBank and former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Asiama.

The two have been cited for various banking infractions that have led to the collapse of the bank.

The suspicion that the two persons may be on the run sparked after they failed to honour many police invitations.

Already, some media reports indicate that Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, former CEO of the defunct bank, is also on the run.

A pro-government newspaper, The New Statesman, has, for instance, reported that three former top corporate executives are on the run.

“Dr Kwabena Duffuor Snr, his son, Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, and Dr Johnson Asiama are being sought to assist in ongoing investigations for their respective roles in the banking sector crises, for which government has had to inject ¢12.58 billion of public funds into nine banks, including Unibank, and microfinance institutions, following their malfunction,” the newspaper reported on Thursday.

However, Joy News sources say Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr is cooperating with the police and has been reporting to them.

“Duffuor Snr. wrote to the police saying he would not cooperate and has sued, and asked the police to respect the suit. The police have been searching for him but yet to locate him.

“They are unable to say whether he’s out of the jurisdiction. His son says he’s unaware of his father’s whereabouts,” Joy News source close to the police explains.

- Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr

The source said Dr Johnson Asiama had indicated he was out of the jurisdiction but would return on January 20, 2020, but failed to and they can’t reach him.

“They are all required in connection with the bank’s collapse,” the source said.

Joy News is working to reach the three former top corporate executives.



myjoyonline