1 hour ago

Former Finance Minister and leading National Democratic Congress (NDC) figure, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has intensified his political activities ahead of the Akwatia by-election, staging a house-to-house campaign in the Eastern Region constituency.

Kwabena Duffuor, who was accompanied by a team led by former NDC National Organiser Yaw Boateng Gyan, was warmly received by residents as he interacted directly with households.

His appearance in Akwatia, though aimed at drumming up support for the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, has also been widely interpreted as part of his broader political strategy to remain visible on the national stage.

Presidential Ambitions in Sight

The respected economist and businessman contested the NDC’s 2022 presidential primaries against John Dramani Mahama but lost to the then former President.

With John Mahama signaling that he will not seek re-election in 2028, party insiders say Duffuor is “lacing his boots” to make another bid for the flagbearership.

His presence in Akwatia is therefore seen as more than routine campaigning—it is a deliberate move to position himself as a viable alternative in the party’s future leadership contest.

NDC Heavyweights Flood Akwatia

Kwabena Duffuor is not the only party stalwart making waves in Akwatia. The NDC’s National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has been on the ground since last week, embarking on vigorous community engagements.

The current Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, also tipped as a possible presidential aspirant, has similarly visited the constituency to rally support.

The influx of top NDC officials into Akwatia underscores the high stakes of the by-election, which has become more than just a local contest—it is also shaping up as a testing ground for national figures preparing for the party’s post-Mahama era.

The By-Election Context

The Akwatia by-election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 3, 2025, follows the sudden passing of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The NDC has presented its candidate, who is expected to face stiff competition from the NPP in what has historically been a swing constituency.

Both major parties view Akwatia as a crucial battleground, and the involvement of national heavyweights reflects their determination to secure the seat ahead of the 2028 general elections.