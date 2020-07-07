34 minutes ago

Kontihene has rubbished legal threats from Kwabena Kwabena.

Due to the long unsettled differences between the two, the rapper once again alleged that the singer, who was once under his management before breaking into the limelight, has resulted to drugs among other things, therefore, he regrets helping him.

In response, Kwabena Kwabena has threatened to sue Kontihene claiming that the latter is has been tarnishing his image for long and he is going to take legal action against him.

In reaction, Kontihene in a new interview is saying that he is not interested in tarnishing the singer’s image because if that is the case, he would have exposed him a long time for impregnating his cousin.

In an interview seen by pulse.com.gh, he said: “If I want to disgrace Kwabena Kwabena, 6 years ago, he impregnated his cousin who was a babysitter in his house, she delivered at Light House hospital, all these we’ve kept mute over it and you want to come and tell lies about me?”

Defiant Kontihene still emphasized his opinion that the singer is on drugs and dared him to bring his Lawyers so they go for a drug test.

Hear more from him in the video below.