Ghanaian striker kwabena Owusu has deliberately stirred confusion at his Spanish club Cordoba after failing to join his teammates to train on Monday.

The 22-years-old missed the team'a Monday training session, sparking a suspension from the club's management.

He went to Madrid on Sunday at the conclusion of the match but did not appear this Monday at the recovery training session in the Sports City.

His move has been described by the Spanish media as a bid to find his way out.

"For this act of indiscipline, Córdoba CF will open a file for Owusu for missing the training without permission from the blanquiverde team, who worked on Monday and has a rest day on Tuesday," the report said

Owusu is forcing his farewell to Córdoba CF to leave for the Qarabag. It has the advantage that the Leganés can break the transfer to the blanquiverde set at any time without compensation. Of course, snubbing the club will cost you a file that can end in sanction.

Ghanaguardian understands that the Ghanaian star is hankering after a mouth-watering offer from Azerbaijani side Qarabağ, which could have triggered his deliberate move.

The latest standoff has led to a murky situation between the parties as the forward is bent on forcing his way out of the club.

Córdoba, in any case, assures that it is clear that it will not release its card until it has a substitute for the orders of Raúl Agné.