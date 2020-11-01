10 hours ago

Ghana striker Kwabena Owusu was on target in the Azerbaijan Premier League for his side Qarabag against Keshla FK.

It was a 6-1 drubbing of the Keshla FK on Sunday afternoon at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium.

The host took an early two nil lead inside the first 15 minutes through goals from Filip Ozobic, Badavi Guseynov but the away side rallied back to reduced the deficit with a goal from Vüsal Isgändärli in 25th minute to make it 2-1.

Kwabena Owusu increased the lead for his side Qarabag with a fine finsih in the 38th minute to give them a 3-1 advantage.

Qarabag scored again with Ozobic getting his second goal of the game around the hour mark before Mahir Emreli put further gloss on the scoreline with a brace of his own to make it 6-1.

The win sends Qarabag to third on the Azerbaijan Premier League log after eight games.

Owusu, 23, who played the entire duration of the game has now scored three goals while providing two assists in the Azerbaijan League.