1 hour ago

Tension is brewing in the Kwabenya community in the Ga East municipality in the Greater Accra Region following the alleged meeting of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI) members in a house there.

The Kwabenya Traditional Council has, therefore, threatened to go after those behind the meeting and burn the house down should it establish that the alleged meeting took place in the community.

There are allegations that a house at Ashongman, a community under the Kwabenya Traditional Council, has been hosting LGBTQI meetings.

The last meeting is believed to have been held last Wednesday.

The traditional leaders indicated that they had initiated investigations in that regard.

We won't accept it

Speaking to journalists yesterday at Kwabenya, the Public Relations Officer of the Kwabenya Traditional Council, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo, said the council would not accept the hosting of members of LGBTQI community in its area.

He said the council had information that a group of people who claimed to be LGBTQI held a meeting in a house at Ashongman last week.

He said the council was not happy about the development and had since launched investigations into the matter to ascertain the truth or otherwise.

Nii Nyomo, who is also the Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, said the council would not hesitate to set ablaze the house where the meeting was held when investigations established that it took place.

"We won't sit down for Kwabenya to gain a bad name that the LGBTQI meeting grounds or office is located at Kwabenya Ashongman,” he said.

Close LGBTQI office

There have been a number of calls to the Ghana Police Service to close down an office of the LGBTQI after news broke that an office had been opened in Accra.

The location of the meeting ground of the LGBTQI community in Ghana was made public after the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, called on the government to close down the newly opened LGBTQI office at Tesano.

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values is made up of the Christian Council and the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Muslim community and traditional rulers.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said at the press conference a fortnight ago that the body was a tripartite coalition focused on fighting the LGBTQI agenda in Ghana.

He said the coalition would turn its heat on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, should he fail to heed their call to close down the office of the LGBTQI in Ghana.

Checks with the police also indicate that no move has been made to close down the said LGBTQI office.

Source: graphic.com.gh