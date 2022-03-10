3 hours ago

About 60 New Patriotic Party members from the Kwadaso constituency have picketed at their party’s headquarters in Accra to petition their national leaders over issues they had with the recent polling station executive elections.

The protesters alleged that the Chairperson for the constituency’s polling station elections, Gifty Ohene Konadu, breached the party’s constitution in the conduct of the polling station executive elections in the area.

Members of the group say they had petitioned the party’s regional office and were in Accra to petition their national leaders.

Speaking to the media, the leader of the aggrieved Kwadaso NPP members, Abu Mahama, called on the leadership of the party to nullify the said elections after the alleged conduct of Mrs. Konadu.

“She has disgraced us. She has disappointed almost everybody in the constituency,” Mr. Abu Mahama said.

He noted that they also tried to confront Mrs. Konadu over the elections, but that yielded no positive results.

“Early at 4 am, we went to the party office only to meet military men numbering about 20… We thought our party had been taken hostage.”

Mr. Mahama expressed hope that the NPP leadership will treat their concerns with urgency.

“We want them to know that if they sit unconcerned, then they will make us take our own destiny into our hands.”

“We are calling on the national executives to investigate what happened there, nullify any compiled register and call for a fresh election. Anything short of this will be chaos,” Mr. Mahama said.

Source: citifmonline