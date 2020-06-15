4 hours ago

The Medical Superintendent of the Kwadaso SDA Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti region who died over the weekend was a victim of COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service has said.

The GHS says blood sample of Dr Boateng tested positive for the virus.

Starr News sources say a team of contact tracers have been deployed to trace people who came into contact with the late physician.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has confirmed that Ghana’s Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has contracted Coronavirus.

Multiple media reports on Saturday noted the minister had contracted the virus and was being treated at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Addressing Ghanaians in his 11th national address since the COVID-19 pandemic, the President said the minister is in a stable condition.

“Let us also wish our hard-working minister of health, Hon. Kweku Agyemang-Manu, a speedy recovery from the virus which he contracted in the line of duty. And he is in a stable condition,” Mr. Akufo-Addo disclosed.

Meanwhile, Coronavirus deaths in Ghana have increased from 51 to 54 in less than 24 hours.

Earlier in the day, the Ghana Health Service had announced that the death toll had jumped to 51 from 48.

Active cases of the virus in Ghana is now at 11, 964 with 4, 258 recoveries. The President also announced the wearing of mask is mandatory for Ghanaians.

Source: starr fm