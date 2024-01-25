10 hours ago

Former Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah, has advocated for the inclusion of retired footballers in the development of football in Ghana.

Asamoah made this statement in the aftermath of Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the national team exited the tournament in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

Expressing his views on the matter, Asamoah emphasized the importance of tapping into the knowledge and experience of retired footballers, highlighting their unique insights and understanding of the game both on and off the pitch.

"I think we should give more chance to the footballers football i always say you might have a degree about so many things but the things the footballer will know on the pitch outside the pitch because he has been through he has learnt it he has that experience," he told Peace FM

"So those kind of things I am not saying we should put all footballers probably their ideas and experiences probably most of the people at the FA haven't been to Europe to experience how football is maybe out we have people that are good in different way," he added.

He suggested that while academic qualifications are valuable, the practical experience gained by footballers throughout their careers is equally significant.

As Ghana reflects on its football strategy and future direction, Asamoah's call for the involvement of retired footballers aims to harness their expertise in shaping the development and success of football in the country.