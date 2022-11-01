3 hours ago

LIVORNO, ITALY - NOVEMBER 24: Martin Caceres, Paul Pogba and Kwadwo Asamoah of Juventus celebrate after Torres Fernando Llorente ( not pictured) scored the opening goal during the Serie A match between AS Livorno Calcio and Juventus at Stadio Armando Picchi on November 24, 2013 in Livorno, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images)

Former Juventus midfielder cum defender Kwadwo Asamoah is delighted former teammate Paul Pogba has returned to the Turin-based club.

Pogba joined Juventus for the second time on a free transfer from Manchester United but has been plagued by injuries.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Asamoah who played with Pogba at Juventus says the French midfielder is a game changer when fit.

"We arrived at Juventus the same year and we have always had a great feeling, on and off the pitch. Paul and I occasionally join us. we write on social media. I'm happy that he is back in Juventus. We are talking about a champion who, when he is well, makes the difference. I am convinced that once again he will give a big hand to the team. "

Asamoah played at Juventus for six years having joined in 2012 from Udinese, he won six consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and 3 Super Cup titles.

He joined Inter Milan in 2018 and left in 2021 but also had loan spells at AC Bellinzona and Torino.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances and becoming the African player with the most appearances in the Serie A.

He recently called time on his glittering playing career.