3 hours ago

Good news for Inter Milan in view of the Germany campaign in the Europa League: as reported by Corriere dello Sport, Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been stopped for months because of persistent knee injury, can now be considered fully recovered.

To prove it, the Ghanaian was on the benche in the league. A 'new purchase' for the season finale, so much so that Antonio Conte will put him on the final list for the European competition.

To make room for him, Vecino, whose season is now over due to knee problems has been taken out.

