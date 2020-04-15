55 minutes ago

Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah has barely played for the senior national team the Black Stars with the last invitation being the African Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

Even at that tournament he was a bit part player as he only had 3 cameo appearances for the team.

Since 2019 the player has not availed himself for national team call ups and even before the last Afcon he had gone on a long self enforced national team break.

He went on a four-year self-imposed sabbatical in 2014 only to make a return to the Black Stars in 2018, before taking a break from national duty in 2014, he was a regular feature in the Black Stars producing a run of fine performances in the qualifiers for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Father of the Inter Milan star,Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Asamoah says his son has not retired or stopped playing for the Black Stars but will come when the time is right and he is handed a call up.

"I'm not worried about my son's exclusion from the Black Stars that's how the game is some go and others replace them because there are up and coming kids too who must be given the chance to come and play for the Black Stars."

"When there is the chance for him to play he will come at the right time."he told Ashh Fm in an interview.

"Kwadwo Asamoah has not retired from the Black Stars he will come when the time is right and he is handed a call up." he emphasized.

The utility player who made his debut for Ghana in 2008 has made 73 appearances for the country scoring four goals.