4 hours ago

Versatile Ghanaian player Kwadwo Asamoah is on the verge of joining Sardinian side Cagliari on a free transfer in the current ransfer window.

Free agent Kwadwo Asamoah has reportedly travelled to Sardinia to carry out his medical with Cagliari.

The former Udinese and Juventus full-back/midfielder has been without a club since he left Inter after last season and seems set for a move to the Casteddu this month.

Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reveals the 32-year-old has travelled to Cagliari, where he will be subjected to a swab test before he will be able to carry out the medical examinations.

Cagliari have until the first day in February to complete the deal and Asamoah seems set to reunite with his former Nerazzurri teammates Diego Godin and Radja Nainggolan.

He will also team up with Ghanaian compatriot Alfred Duncam who joined the Sardinian outfit in January from Sassuolo.

The Ghanaian player has spent his entire career in Europe playing in Italy having began at Udinese before joining Juventus where he won every domestic trophy in Italy before moving to Inter Milan.