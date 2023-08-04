2 hours ago

Former Ghana international and ex-Juventus player, Kwadwo Asamoah, has expressed his heartfelt tribute to his former teammate Gianluigi Buffon, following the legendary goalkeeper's retirement from football at the age of 45.

Asamoah and Buffon had shared the pitch at Juventus on numerous occasions during their time together, forming a strong bond on and off the field.

The retirement announcement by the veteran goalie led Asamoah to take to social media and express his admiration and respect for Buffon.

In a heartfelt message on Twitter, the former Ghana star wrote, "Thanks for showing us what true leadership means. Enjoy your retirement Gianluigi Buffon."

Buffon's illustrious 28-year career saw him achieve remarkable success, including lifting the World Cup in 2006 and winning 10 Serie A titles with Juventus and Ligue 1 with Paris St-Germain.

The iconic goalkeeper concludes his career where it all began in 1995, at Parma, which is now a Serie B club.

Buffon, who had a deal with Parma until 2024, made 19 appearances last season but struggled with injuries.

As for Kwadwo Asamoah, he announced his retirement from football in October 2022 at the age of 33.

Both players have left an indelible mark on the sport and will be remembered for their remarkable contributions to the game.