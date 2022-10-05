2 hours ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has called time on his footballing career at the tender age of 33 years.

Asamoah has been without a club since departing Cagliari in June 2021 where he made a brief appearance for the club.

The midfielder played all his football in Europe in Italy where he played for giants Inter Milan, Juventus, Udinese, and Cagliari in the later stages.

He began his career at Asokwa Deportivo before moving on to Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League.

Asamoah joined Italian side Udinese in 2008 before his starring performances earned him a move to Italian giants Juventus in 2012.

At Juventus, he won six consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and 3 Super Cup titles.

He joined Inter Milan in 2018 and left in 2021 but also had loan spells at AC Bellinzona and Torino.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances becoming the African player with most appearances in the Serie A

Kwadwo Asamoah played at the, 2010 World Cup in South Africa and 2014 in Brazil and also represented Ghana in 2008 and 2010 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations, winning a bronze and a silver medal in the respective tournaments, and later in the 2012 and 2013 editions

He played 70 matches for Ghana after making his debut in 2008 AFCON under Claude Leroy and provided 11 assists.