1 hour ago

Former Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed that his former side is suffering this season because there is a lack of continuity among others.

Juventus have endured a difficult season having crashed out of the Champions League and also struggling domestically under Maxi Allegri.

Taken from Udinese in 2012, Kwadwo Asamoah has been one of Juventus' most important players - thanks above all to his flexibility - of the last decade .

During his six-season experience in Juventus, he won 6 consecutive championships, 4 Italian Cups and 3 Italian Super Cups .

Speaking of the differences between his team and the one coached by Massimiliano Allegri today, the former Ghanaian midfielder spoke in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport : "I haven't seen all the matches, but in the ones I followed feeling is that hunger, determination and Juve spirit that I learned from Count are not always ceilings. There is a lack of continuity, which is one of the fundamental qualities for wearing the black and white shirt“.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances and becoming the African player with the most appearances in the Serie A.

He recently called time on his glittering playing career.